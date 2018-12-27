Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.3% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 4,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $1,187,441.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $427,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,685.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,970 shares of company stock worth $7,929,357. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.06.

NYSE:NOC traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.57. 1,252,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $223.63 and a 52-week high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

