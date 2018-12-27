Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 30,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $72,823,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,077,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $79,064,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,604,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $74.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.96.

In other news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $10,298,371.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,459,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,272,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $366,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,828.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,073 shares of company stock worth $15,407,364 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

