BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Major Shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. Buys 49,117 Shares

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. bought 49,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $1,005,916.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE BXC traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 105,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,036. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.37. The stock has a market cap of $190.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.21.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 202.65% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BlueLinx by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes products in two principal categories, structural products and specialty products. The company's structural products include plywood, rebar and remesh, and lumber products, as well as oriented strand boards and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and floorings in construction projects.

