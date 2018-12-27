BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,629,000 after purchasing an additional 158,577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 83,452 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at about $2,291,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at about $1,333,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Sidoti set a $54.00 price objective on Schweitzer-Mauduit International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $62,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,180. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Cardin sold 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $111,342.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,561 shares in the company, valued at $390,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $768.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. This is a positive change from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.35%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

