BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HY. ValuEngine raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE HY opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $942.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $782.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin bought 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,151.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin bought 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.74 per share, for a total transaction of $185,528.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,073 shares of company stock worth $5,242,251 in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

