Bread One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34,436.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00005307 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Binance and IDEX. Bread has a market cap of $17.17 million and approximately $34,436.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.02340357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00146267 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00192496 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027904 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027880 BTC.

About Bread

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tokenomy, IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

