Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, December 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

