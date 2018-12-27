Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,072 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $94,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,192,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,790,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,610,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,159 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,333,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,609,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $1,522,997.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,686.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $209,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.87.

CSCO opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/bristol-john-w-co-inc-ny-reduces-position-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.