Brokerages Anticipate Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.43 Million

Analysts predict that Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) will announce sales of $48.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Array Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.80 million and the highest is $64.60 million. Array Biopharma posted sales of $42.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Array Biopharma will report full-year sales of $194.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $224.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $294.06 million, with estimates ranging from $212.77 million to $354.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Array Biopharma.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 74.02% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

ARRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Array Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Array Biopharma from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Array Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $50,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Sandor sold 115,185 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,867,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,578,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Array Biopharma by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,390,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,271,000 after acquiring an additional 787,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Array Biopharma by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Array Biopharma by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 207,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Array Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,186. Array Biopharma has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

