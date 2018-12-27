Brokerages Anticipate PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) to Announce $0.24 EPS

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $12.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PRGX Global an industry rank of 153 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGX shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PRGX Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGX traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,098. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $210.20 million, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. PRGX Global had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRGX Global will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $225,582.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 63,050 shares of company stock valued at $569,401 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 68.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 110.4% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 16,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 89.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 352.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services  Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRGX Global (PRGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.