Brokerages Anticipate SB One Bancorp (SBBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.55. SB One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of SB One Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of SB One Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,219. SB One Bancorp has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $160.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, Director Richard Branca purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,509.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,803 shares of company stock worth $91,865 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SB One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SB One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SB One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

