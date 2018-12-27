Brokerages Expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) will post $102.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $104.00 million. Acacia Communications reported sales of $86.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full year sales of $334.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.08 million to $336.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $419.58 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $428.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACIA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Acacia Communications from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $51.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, VP Christian J. Rasmussen sold 3,372 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $148,131.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $262,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,800 shares of company stock worth $609,287. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 108.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,410,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,410,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 178,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 330.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 620,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACIA traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,766. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.79. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

