Brokerages Expect Casa Systems Inc (CASA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.70 Million

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2018

Wall Street analysts predict that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will report sales of $103.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.70 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $117.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $332.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.24 million to $340.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $384.73 million, with estimates ranging from $371.16 million to $394.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 109.09% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CASA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

CASA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,285. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth $1,331,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth $1,468,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,660,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

