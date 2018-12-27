Brokerages Expect Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. Primoris Services posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 152%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.90 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. 23,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,651. The company has a market cap of $933.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth $30,721,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,374,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,128,000 after buying an additional 591,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 52.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,272,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after buying an additional 437,629 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $10,422,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,265.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 271,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 251,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

