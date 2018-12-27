Brokerages Expect Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. Primoris Services posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 152%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.90 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. 23,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,651. The company has a market cap of $933.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth $30,721,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,374,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,128,000 after buying an additional 591,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 52.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,272,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after buying an additional 437,629 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $10,422,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,265.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 271,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 251,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

