Brokerages Expect Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (PTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $980,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) will post sales of $980,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $950,000.00. Proteostasis Therapeutics posted sales of $1.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 million to $3.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.70 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $3.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,307.84% and a negative return on equity of 104.17%.

PTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,593.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 3,693.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,063 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,690,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 526.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 226,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

PTI traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 1,172,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -3.33. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

