Brokerages Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $21.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Simulations Plus an industry rank of 82 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $370,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399,408 shares in the company, valued at $108,042,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth $186,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 16.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 93,438 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. 1,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,546. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.29 million, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of -0.71.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.