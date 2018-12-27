Brokerages Set Aroundtown SA (AT1) Price Target at $8.63

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.63 ($10.03).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.35) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €8.70 ($10.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

AT1 traded down €0.31 ($0.36) on Friday, reaching €7.12 ($8.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €4.10 ($4.77) and a 1 year high of €6.75 ($7.85).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

