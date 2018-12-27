Brokerages Set Atento SA (ATTO) Target Price at $10.17

Shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barrington Research set a $14.00 target price on shares of Atento and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atento from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atento in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Atento in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Atento in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Atento by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Atento by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

ATTO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. 13,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Atento has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $277.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.17 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atento will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

