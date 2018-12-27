Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (HEI) PT at $76.35

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €76.35 ($88.78).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €51.88 ($60.33) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €76.94 ($89.47) and a 12 month high of €96.00 ($111.63).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

