Brokerages Set NIC Inc. (EGOV) Target Price at $15.50

Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms have commented on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of NIC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in NIC by 15.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIC in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in NIC in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NIC by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in NIC by 207.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 109,760 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,511. NIC has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $788.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. NIC had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

