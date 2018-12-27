Brokerages Set Terex Co. (TEX) PT at $40.09

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Terex to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Terex has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). Terex had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

