Brokerages Set Welltower Inc (WELL) Target Price at $66.08

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.08.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of WELL opened at $69.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Welltower has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.26.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Welltower news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $317,704.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,539,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Welltower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 559,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $15,716,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

