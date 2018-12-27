Brokers Issue Forecasts for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NCSM)

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) – Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of NCS Multistage in a report issued on Wednesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). NCS Multistage had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NCSM. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NCS Multistage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered NCS Multistage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

NCSM opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $224.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter worth about $909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ryan Hummer bought 9,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,648.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Marty Stromquist sold 67,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $520,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 151,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,923 and have sold 97,059 shares valued at $745,451. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.