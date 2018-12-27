Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 339,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,986,000 after buying an additional 53,004 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $246.18 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $293.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a $1.4354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

