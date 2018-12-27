Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

BMTC stock opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $670.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 30.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 21.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 15.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

