BUMO (BU) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.30 Million

BUMO (CURRENCY:BU) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. BUMO has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.30 million worth of BUMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUMO coin can now be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00001465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last week, BUMO has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.02280118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00144846 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00188523 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027750 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027774 BTC.

About BUMO

BUMO’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. BUMO’s official Twitter account is @BUMOproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. BUMO’s official website is www.bumo.io. The Reddit community for BUMO is /r/BUMO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BUMO

BUMO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinBene, Hotbit, BitForex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

