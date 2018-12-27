C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9,213.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 82,919 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,129,000 after buying an additional 1,235,725 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,253,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,828,000 after buying an additional 912,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,246,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,245,000 after buying an additional 895,269 shares during the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,015,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,253,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,154,000 after buying an additional 607,678 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $78.83 and a 12 month high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

