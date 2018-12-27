Cadence Bancorp (CADE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2018 – Cadence Bancorp was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy cade” rating on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Cadence Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Cadence Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Cadence Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2018 – Cadence Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/8/2018 – Cadence Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

CADE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 1,624,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,174. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.97 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, insider Jerry W. Powell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 79.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 143,536 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,392,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,276 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 59.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,294,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after acquiring an additional 313,648 shares during the period.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

