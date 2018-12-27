Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Stake Lifted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 209.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, CFO Max P. Bowman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.51 per share, with a total value of $91,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALM. ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.39. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

