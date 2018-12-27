Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on January 18th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, January 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

CCD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 67,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,204. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

