Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CHW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.40. 5,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,533. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (CHW)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/calamos-global-dynamic-income-fund-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-07-chw.html.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.