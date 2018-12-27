Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,136. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

