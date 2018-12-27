Calix Inc (CALX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to post $124.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.70 million and the lowest is $124.20 million. Calix reported sales of $137.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $450.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $451.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $479.65 million, with estimates ranging from $478.30 million to $481.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Calix had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 7,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,107 shares of company stock worth $116,871. Company insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 423,803 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after buying an additional 163,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Calix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after purchasing an additional 32,166 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Calix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,686,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,386,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 179,717 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 145,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,575. The company has a market cap of $444.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.85. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

