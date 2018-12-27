Camber Energy Inc (CEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,827,440 shares, an increase of 2.5% from the November 30th total of 1,782,288 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,126,421 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 36.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CEI opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Camber Energy has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $96.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Camber Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 195,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.16% of Camber Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

