Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1798 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th.

SYLD stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.51. 784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,903. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/cambria-shareholder-yield-etf-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-18-syld.html.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.