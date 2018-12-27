Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.45. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

CNQ traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 2,961,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 121.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $131,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $148,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 19,853.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

