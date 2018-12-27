Cango (CANG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cango in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.90 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CANG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240. Cango has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cango will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Cango during the third quarter worth $302,687,000. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,399,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

