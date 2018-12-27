Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

TSE:ICE opened at C$4.96 on Thursday. Canlan Ice Sports has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Canlan Ice Sports alerts:

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.27 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/canlan-ice-sports-corp-ice-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-03-on-january-16th.html.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.