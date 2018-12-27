CannabisCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,586.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $401,792.00 and approximately $2,586.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000348 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

