CannaCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (CCN)

CannaCoin (CURRENCY:CCN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One CannaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannaCoin has a market cap of $73,019.00 and $0.00 worth of CannaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CannaCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.03295043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.04312439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00786160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.01242070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00140679 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.01576605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00374061 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CannaCoin Coin Profile

CannaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake Velocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CannaCoin’s total supply is 4,702,348 coins. The Reddit community for CannaCoin is /r/cannacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannaCoin’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannaCoin is www.cannacoin.tech.

Buying and Selling CannaCoin

CannaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

