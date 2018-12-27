Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

CCBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.63. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, major shareholder E Drew Mitchell sold 324,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $8,029,914.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $51,331.15. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 123,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,325,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,483,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 384,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 201,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 36,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 19,607 shares during the period. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

