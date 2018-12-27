Capital Senior Living (CSU) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities set a $11.00 price target on shares of Capital Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

NYSE CSU traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 624,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. Capital Senior Living has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.98 million, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $115.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Senior Living will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 28.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,501,000 after buying an additional 170,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 37.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the period. First Washington CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the second quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 41,193.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.