Care.com Inc (CRCM) Holdings Reduced by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45,250 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Care.com worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRCM. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Care.com by 224.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Care.com by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Care.com by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Care.com by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Care.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 47,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Care.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Care.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Care.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other news, insider David Krupinski sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $59,143.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 17,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $290,072.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,042,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,148 shares of company stock worth $3,425,329. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRCM opened at $18.96 on Thursday. Care.com Inc has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $565.35 million, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Care.com had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Care.com Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/care-com-inc-crcm-holdings-reduced-by-bluemountain-capital-management-llc.html.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.