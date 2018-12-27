CarMax, Inc (KMX) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.68 Per Share

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 24th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.56. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Wedbush set a $87.00 price target on CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. CarMax has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 266.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $7,789,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 457,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 104.5% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 141,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth approximately $635,000.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,157,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,531,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.