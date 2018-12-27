CarMax (KMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Wedbush set a $87.00 price target on shares of CarMax and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of CarMax and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,157,116.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,531,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 17.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 598,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

