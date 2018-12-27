CarMax (KMX) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) traded up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.64 and last traded at $62.59. 2,098,918 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,848,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on CarMax from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,531,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,157,116.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 266.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth $7,789,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 12.3% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 457,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in CarMax by 104.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 141,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth $635,000.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

