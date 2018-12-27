Castle Hits Market Cap of $183,978.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Castle has a market capitalization of $183,978.00 and approximately $4,787.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castle has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.02082123 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007072 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005693 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000677 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00001702 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 11,772,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,517,305 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.