CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (KNG) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.
CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,749 shares.
Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.