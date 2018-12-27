Cedar Fair (FUN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of FUN opened at $47.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $70.82.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $663.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.45 million. Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 1,656.35% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is 91.36%.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Eric Affeldt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $102,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,568. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Zimmerman acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $293,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,181.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,416,000 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

