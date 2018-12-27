Celsion Co. (CLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will report sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,282.33% and a negative return on equity of 104.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLSN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Celsion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celsion by 72.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Celsion by 40.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 214,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celsion by 40.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 214,829 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLSN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,491. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Celsion has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

